Netanyahu: Regime change in Iran must come from within

Shafaq News – Tel Aviv

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conceded, on Wednesday, that war alone cannot topple Iran’s government.

In his first cabinet address since the ceasefire, Netanyahu called Israel’s recent air campaign a “strategic success,” claiming it eliminated “two immediate existential threats,” though he gave no details.

Describing Iran as “a tyrant bent on our [Israel] destruction,” he acknowledged that regime change must come from within—not through foreign intervention.

His comments followed US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran after days of missile and drone barrages.