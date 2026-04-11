Netanyahu: Iran war is not over

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday the battle with Iran was not finished, vowing to continue fighting the Iranian regime and its proxies despite the current ceasefire.

"We worked to change the regime in Iran and killed its leaders, starting with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his advisers," Netanyahu said in an address. "Iran is no longer what it was before the war -it has become far weaker, and the Iranian regime begged for negotiations and a ceasefire."

Netanyahu said Israel had crushed Iran's nuclear program entirely. "Iran no longer has a single uranium enrichment facility. We assassinated 12 senior Iranian nuclear scientists to halt the program," he said, adding that former Supreme Leader Khamenei had previously ordered an expansion of nuclear and ballistic missile production -a plan Netanyahu said Israel dismantled. "Iran was very close to building a nuclear weapon and manufacturing hundreds of missiles. We stopped that."

On the broader campaign, Netanyahu said Israeli forces had struck targets across all of Iran, breaking "the psychological barrier" against operating against the Islamic Republic. He said Israel had established buffer zones in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, and had agreed to direct negotiations with Lebanon on the condition of Hezbollah's disarmament and a sustainable peace agreement. "We killed hundreds of Hezbollah members, destroyed their military infrastructure, and struck 100 targets in Lebanon in a single minute, and we are warning of more."