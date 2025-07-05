Nearly 80 killed in Israeli strike on Tehran prison

Shafaq News – Tehran

Israel killed 79 people in an airstrike on Evin Prison in Tehran, Iran's Foreign Ministry revealed on Saturday.

The ministry released video footage of the June 22 raid, which it said struck the prison’s medical unit during visiting hours, killing employees, inmates’ relatives, and passersby.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei called the bombing “one of the most appalling war crimes”, urging international condemnation for “blatant violations of international humanitarian law.”

The New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran also condemned the bombing, stating it “failed to distinguish between civilian and military targets.”

Israel has not publicly addressed the incident. However, the strike coincided with a Defence Ministry announcement pledging to target “regime sites and government repression bodies in the heart of Tehran.”