MP alleges customs violations involving 800 trucks

Shafaq News- Diyala

Concerns over the improper application of the ASYCUDA customs system at Al-Mundhiriyah border crossing in Diyala province prompted calls for an urgent investigation into more than 800 trucks stranded at the facility, an Iraqi lawmaker stated on Saturday.

Mohammed Ali called on the Iraqi government and the Federal Commission of Integrity to review the case, ensure the full implementation of customs and tax regulations, and take legal action against any party found responsible for violations, stressing the need for greater oversight and transparency at Iraq's border crossings.

ASYCUDA (Automated System for Customs Data) is an electronic customs management platform used to process import and export transactions, verify invoices, calculate duties and taxes, and track goods moving through border crossings. Iraqi authorities have promoted the system as a key tool to combat customs evasion, invoice manipulation, and undocumented imports.

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