Shafaq News- Beirut/ Tehran

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday welcomed Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s stated desire to build good relations with the Lebanese government, while stressing that ties between states must be conducted through official institutions.

The ministry said Lebanon has consistently pursued openness and constructive relations with other countries, including Iran, noting that respect for sovereignty must be reciprocal and cannot be applied selectively.

“Lebanon does not accept bypassing its constitutional institutions, just as Iran, or any host country, would not accept a Lebanese ambassador bypassing its official institutions to deal with groups or political forces independently of the state,” the ministry said, in reference to Tehran’s ties with Hezbollah.

الخارجيّة ردّاً على عراقجي: العقلانيّة بين الدول تقتضي احترام السيادة والتعامل مع مؤسّسات الدولة30/8/2026ترحّب وزارة الخارجيّة والمغتربين بحرص وزير خارجيّة الجمهوريّة الإسلاميّة الإيرانيّة، السيّد عبّاس عراقجي، على إقامة علاقات طيّبة مع الحكومة اللبنانيّة. — Mofa Lebanon (@mofalebanon1) August 30, 2026

On Friday, Araghchi expressed Tehran’s desire for good relations with all Lebanese groups and political currents, as well as with the government, while describing Tehran’s policy as seeking broader relations with countries across the Muslim world based on unity, with neighboring states holding a particular place in Iranian foreign policy. However, he criticized some of Beirut’s policies and expressed hope that Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry would show “greater rationality.”