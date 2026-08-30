Lebanon welcomes Iran ties, insists on official channels

Lebanon welcomes Iran ties, insists on official channels
2026-08-30T20:35:42+00:00

Shafaq News- Beirut/ Tehran

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday welcomed Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s stated desire to build good relations with the Lebanese government, while stressing that ties between states must be conducted through official institutions.

The ministry said Lebanon has consistently pursued openness and constructive relations with other countries, including Iran, noting that respect for sovereignty must be reciprocal and cannot be applied selectively.

“Lebanon does not accept bypassing its constitutional institutions, just as Iran, or any host country, would not accept a Lebanese ambassador bypassing its official institutions to deal with groups or political forces independently of the state,” the ministry said, in reference to Tehran’s ties with Hezbollah.

On Friday, Araghchi expressed Tehran’s desire for good relations with all Lebanese groups and political currents, as well as with the government, while describing Tehran’s policy as seeking broader relations with countries across the Muslim world based on unity, with neighboring states holding a particular place in Iranian foreign policy. However, he criticized some of Beirut’s policies and expressed hope that Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry would show “greater rationality.”

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon