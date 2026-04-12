Lebanon’s Hezbollah refutes Damascus assassination plot claims

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah on Sunday rejected Syrian authorities' accusations linking the group to a cell involved in a plot to assassinate a religious figure, denying any presence or operational activity inside Syria.

In a statement, the Lebanese armed group urged Damascus to carefully verify information before making any “unfounded accusations,” pointing to what it described as intelligence actors seeking to stir tensions between Lebanon and Syria.

On Saturday, Syria’s Interior Ministry reported that five suspects linked to Hezbollah had been arrested after several people were injured in a hand grenade detonated near Mariamite Cathedral in the Bab Touma district, a historic Christian area in central Damascus.