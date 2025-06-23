Arab countries, GCC condemn Iran missile attack on Qatar

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned Iran’s missile attack on Qatar, expressing full support for the Gulf country.

“I condemn the assault on the brotherly state of Qatar and affirm Lebanon’s full solidarity with its government and people,” Salam declared. “I pray for the safety of Qatar and its citizens.”

أستنكر بأشد العبارات الاعتداء الذي تعرضت له دولة قطر الشقيقة واؤكد تضامن لبنان الكامل معها حكومة وشعبا كما أسأل الله ان يحميها واهلها من اي مكروه. — Nawaf Salam نواف سلام (@nawafasalam) June 23, 2025

His remarks followed Iran’s launch of ballistic missiles targeting the US-operated Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. Tehran framed the strike as retaliation for recent US raids on Iranian nuclear sites.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry labeled the strike a violation of sovereignty and international law.

This is a breaking story...