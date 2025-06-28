Lebanon: Security officer killed in clash with armed suspects in Tripoli

Shafaq News – Tripoli

A Lebanese security officer was killed and two others injured during a raid on armed suspects in northern Lebanon, local media reported on Saturday.

The confrontation reportedly broke out on Al-Miatein Street in Tripoli as Internal Security Forces from the Information Branch stormed an apartment to apprehend wanted men. Several suspects were detained during the operation.

A security source quoted by Al-Joumhouria newspaper described the detainees as militants plotting a large-scale attack, tying their plans to the recent Mar Elias Church bombing in Damascus and wider regional tensions involving Israel.

On June 22, a suicide bombing at Mar Elias Church killed 25 people and wounded dozens, with the jihadist group Saraya Ansar al-Sunna later claiming responsibility.