Lebanese army confronts Israeli movements near Meiss al-Jabal

The Lebanese army went on high alert Sunday evening in the southern town of Meiss al-Jabal after movements by Israeli forces near the border, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

According to NNA, Israeli troops mobilized inside occupied territory facing the Kroum al-Marah neighborhood east of Meiss al-Jabal, prompting the Lebanese army to deploy vehicles and soldiers before the situation later subsided following the Israeli withdrawal.

الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام - استنفار للجيش في ميس الجبل ردًّا على تحركات لقوات العدو https://t.co/XHmjwvqhrZ — National News Agency (@NNALeb) November 2, 2025

The escalation follows President Joseph Aoun’s order last Thursday directing the Lebanese Armed Forces to confront any Israeli incursion into Lebanese territory. The order came after an Israeli force crossed into southern Lebanon and killed a municipal employee inside the Blida town hall.

Earlier today, Israeli airstrikes hit a vehicle in the southern city of Nabatieh, killing four people and injuring three others.

Israel’s Channel 12 television reported that the Israeli military is preparing for a possible escalation with Hezbollah in the coming days, saying tensions along the northern front are expected to peak “about a month from now, when the deadline to disarm Hezbollah south of the Litani River expires.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened to target Beirut if Hezbollah launched any attack on northern Israeli towns. The Israeli military has intensified airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in recent days, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the group of attempting to “rearm itself.”

According to official Lebanese data, around 300 people have been killed and more than 650 injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon last year.