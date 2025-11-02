Katz warns Hezbollah over “playing with fire”

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz on Sunday holds Lebanon’s authorities responsible for “delaying their obligations” to disarm Hezbollah, accusing the group of “playing with fire.”

In a post on X, Katz said Israel would uphold its “maximum response” policy against any security threat, warning that “no danger to northern residents will be tolerated.” He urged Lebanese authorities to “assume full responsibility for maintaining stability and preventing escalation.”

חיזבאללה משחק באש ונשיא לבנון גורר רגליים.התחייבות ממשלת לבנון לפרק את חיזבאללה מנשקו ולסלק אותו מדרום לבנון חייבת לבוא לידי מימוש.אכיפת המקסימום תימשך וגם תעמיק - לא נאפשר איום על תושבי הצפון. — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) November 2, 2025

Earlier, Katz warned that Israel would target the Lebanese capital, Beirut, if Hezbollah launched any attack on northern Israeli towns, saying US envoys had relayed this warning to the Lebanese government.

In August, the Lebanese government approved a five-phase plan drafted by the army to place all weapons under state control and disarm Hezbollah. The first phase calls for the complete removal of weapons south of the Litani River, including depots, fighters, and any armed presence. The remaining stages extend the disarmament process to other parts of Lebanon, ultimately reaching Beirut and Beqaa.

Hezbollah rejected the Cabinet’s decision, accusing the government of bowing to US and Israeli pressure and vowing to “treat this decision as if it does not exist.”

On November 27, 2024, a US-brokered ceasefire was signed by Lebanon and Israel; however, the Israeli forces remain deployed at five positions south of the Litani River and continue airstrikes on Hezbollah targets across southern and eastern Lebanon, including Beirut’s southern suburbs. Lebanese officials say the attacks have killed about 350 people and wounded more than 650.