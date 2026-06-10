Lebanese FM: Hezbollah's weapons no longer justified

Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi said on Wednesday that Hezbollah's weapons had “lost their justification” and that the state remained committed to placing all arms under its authority, as the group carried out a series of attacks against Israeli forces "in retaliation for strikes across southern Lebanon" that left more than 30 people killed or wounded.

Speaking before the French parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, Raggi noted that Lebanon was enduring difficult circumstances because of a war "imposed on it in service of external agendas unrelated to its interests." He stressed that negotiations with Israel were being conducted exclusively by the Lebanese state and in Lebanon's interest, describing diplomacy as the only viable path after military approaches allegedly failed to deliver a lasting solution.

Attacks Continue

According to Lebanese media, at least 17 people were killed and 15 others wounded in today’s Israeli attacks targeting areas in the districts of Saida, Western Beqaa, Tyre, Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, and Jezzine. The deadliest strike hit Tayr Debba, where nine people were killed, and seven were injured.

مشهد مروع من الاستهداف في صيداأفاد مراسل الجديد أن سيارة استُهدفت قرب شارع رياض الصلح في مدينة صيدا، ما أدى إلى اندلاع حريق امتد إلى عدد من السيارات المجاورة.#أخبار_الجديد #صيدا pic.twitter.com/0HHzCwy9w7 — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) June 10, 2026

The Lebanese Health Ministry said 3,696 people have been killed and 11,413 wounded in Israeli military operations since hostilities resumed on March 2, including women and children.

The Israeli military reported that it had detained two Lebanese suspects who approached troops in southern Lebanon and transferred them to Israel for questioning.

Hezbollah, in response, announced nine operations, saying its fighters targeted Israeli troops, military vehicles, command positions, and communications equipment along the border using drones, rockets, artillery shells, and guided missiles. The Lebanese party said it struck an Israeli military communications vehicle at Al-Sallaa Hill in Qantara, targeted soldiers in Zawtar El Charqiyeh, and launched additional attacks against Israeli forces in Yahmar Al-Shaqif, Debel, and Bayyada.

According to Israeli military figures, 30 soldiers and officers have been killed and 1,302 wounded on the Lebanese front since March 2, including 76 in serious condition and 146 with moderate injuries, although the military maintains strict restrictions on operational disclosures.

Last week, Lebanon and Israel held a fourth round of direct talks in Washington since hostilities resumed. The proposed agreement conditions the ceasefire on a complete halt to Hezbollah fire and the withdrawal of the group's operatives from the area south of the Litani River. Under US supervision, both sides agreed to accelerate the establishment of pilot zones in which the Lebanese Armed Forces would exercise exclusive control, excluding all non-state armed groups. No timetable has been announced for an Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israel would continue targeting Hezbollah infrastructure and retain the freedom to strike Beirut in response to any fire directed at Israel. Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem, however, rejected the US-backed framework, arguing that any ceasefire must apply to all Lebanese territory and not separate southern Lebanon from the rest of the country, while opposing any arrangement that would allow Israeli military operations elsewhere in the country.

A new round of Lebanese-Israeli talks is scheduled for June 22.