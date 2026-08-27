Shafaq News- Islamabad

Kuwait and Pakistan signed a joint defense and military cooperation agreement in Islamabad on Thursday to strengthen operational coordination and improve military readiness and integration, the Kuwaiti Defense Ministry said.

Kuwaiti Defense Minister Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and his Pakistani counterpart Khawaja Muhammad Asif signed the agreement in the presence of Kuwaiti Armed Forces Chief of Staff Khaled Daraj Saad Al-Shariaan and Kuwait’s ambassador to Pakistan, Nassar Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi.

تعزيزاً للشراكة الاستراتيجية بين البلدين الصديقينالتقى معالي #وزير_الدفاع الشيخ عبدالله علي عبدالله السالم الصباح، نظيره معالي وزير الدفاع بجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية الصديقة خواجة محمد آصف، في العاصمة إسلام آباد، وذلك خلال زيارة معاليه الرسمية إلى جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية… pic.twitter.com/Bn9P8tBl0C — KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) August 27, 2026

The two sides discussed Kuwait-Pakistan relations, prospects for closer military cooperation, regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.

On August 7, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, pledging to treat an armed attack on any of the three countries as an attack on all. Signed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after nearly a year of negotiations, the deal aims to strengthen collective deterrence and defense cooperation.

Read more: Iraq and the Mecca Defense Pact: Strategic neutrality or growing isolation?