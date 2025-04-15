Iraqi President, PM fight court ruling on Kuwait maritime deal

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s President Abdullatif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani have filed urgent appeals challenging a Federal Supreme Court ruling that annulled a long-standing maritime navigation agreement with Kuwait in the strategic Khor Abdullah waterway.

The Iraqi government is pushing to overturn a September 2023 ruling by the Federal Supreme Court that declared the maritime agreement with Kuwait unconstitutional, a source told Kuwait’s state news agency KUNA.

In his appeal, President Rashid contended that the deal is rooted in international conventions and reflects Iraq’s constitutional commitment to good neighborly relations and non-interference in the internal affairs of other nations.

PM Al-Sudani invoked the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, which bars states from citing domestic laws to justify violations of international agreements. He warned that the court’s decision risks undermining Iraq’s legal obligations and principles of good neighborly relations.

“The Khor Abdullah agreement is not a border demarcation agreement but a framework for regulating maritime traffic between Iraq and Kuwait,” he stressed.

Additionally, Kuwait criticized the court’s 2023 decision, saying it was based on “historical fallacies.”

Khor Abdullah is a strategic waterway between Iraq and Kuwait that provides Iraq with key maritime access via the port of Umm Qasr. Shared by both countries, the estuary has long been essential for navigation and trade.