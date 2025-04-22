Iraq court delays ruling on Khor Abdullah appeal

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court pushed back its decision on a joint legal appeal by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and President Abdul Latif Rashid.

A source familiar with the case told Shafaq News the appeal seeks to overturn the court’s earlier decision that struck down the Khor Abdullah maritime agreement with Kuwait as “unconstitutional.”

The court will reportedly issue its ruling on April 30.

On April 15, Kuwaiti media reported that both officials had lodged separate appeals, pressing the Federal Court to revisit its September 2023 ruling that annulled Law No. 42 of 2013—the legislation that ratified the bilateral maritime pact with Kuwait in the strategic Khor Abdullah waterway.