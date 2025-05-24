Kurdistan security eliminates toxic medical supplies

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the General Directorate of Asayish in Al-Sulaymaniyah destroyed a large quantity of expired and substandard medical supplies.

According to a statement by the directorate, specialized committees seized and destroyed approximately 30 tons of materials. The confiscated items were disposed of according to scientific standards, in a safe manner that prevents any possibility of reuse.

“The seized drugs and supplies were transported without proper authorization and stored in conditions that did not meet medical standards, rendering them hazardous to public health,” the directorate confirmed.

The Asayish further reaffirmed its commitment to combating unauthorized and dangerous medical substances, pledging strict legal action and urging public cooperation in reporting suspicious pharmaceutical activities.