Shafaq News- Al-Hasakah

Kurdish political parties in Syria urged calm Wednesday following recent protests in Al-Hasakah, calling for a positive environment for dialogue among the region’s communities and for public demands to be addressed through peaceful channels.

In a statement, the parties of the “Consultative Meeting” said the integration process was proceeding smoothly and without significant obstacles, citing statements by the presidential team tasked with overseeing implementation of the agreement signed by the president and the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on January 29.

Protesters raised slogans against the SDF, which the parties said had become part of the Syrian Defense Ministry’s structure. The statement also cited “inappropriate” treatment by some protesters of Kurdish national symbols and noted calls for new demonstrations next Friday.

The parties said the protests were primarily limited to members of the Arab community, describing this as a cause for concern. “Any public movement or demands in Al-Hasakah should bring together all communities in the region rather than become a unilateral expression that could deepen social tensions and divisions.”

They cautioned that such actions could intensify tensions and, in their assessment, develop into “strife among the people of one country” or even a civil war whose consequences would be beyond anyone’s ability to control.

Stressing that the region currently needs confidence-building measures and a positive environment for communication and dialogue among its different communities, the parties urged all sides to avoid actions that could further increase social tensions.

They also said government authorities bear responsibility for maintaining security and stability and for quickly preventing attempts to provoke strife or create social conflict. At the same time, they called for citizens’ legitimate demands to be addressed through dialogue and peaceful channels.

The statement was issued by the Kurdish Democratic Unity Party in Syria, the Kurdish Democratic Party in Syria (Al-Parti), the Kurdish Democratic Left Party in Syria, the Kurdistan Azadi Movement in Syria, the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Accord Party, the Kurdistan Democratic Peace Party, the Kurdish Left Party in Syria, and the Kurdish Progressive Democratic Party in Syria.

A demonstration was held in Al-Hasakah on Friday, October 2, beginning in the Gweiran neighborhood and ending at the main square. Participants called for a stronger presence of state institutions and the restoration of security across the governorate, faster integration of the SDF into government institutions, an end to security and administrative dualism, and the reactivation of government offices.