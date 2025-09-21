Kabul urges US to honor Doha deal after Trump’s Bagram warning

Shafaq News – Kabul

Afghanistan’s Taliban-run administration on Sunday urged the United States to respect the country’s sovereignty after President Donald Trump warned that "bad things" would happen if Bagram Air Base is not returned to US control.

Located north of Kabul, the base was vacated in 2021 during the American withdrawal, and since then, the Taliban have rejected all attempts to restore a foreign military presence.

On X, deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat recalled that under the 2020 Doha Agreement — a deal between the Taliban and Trump's first administration that paved the way for the withdrawal of all foreign forces — the United States pledged it “will not use or threaten force against the territorial integrity or political independence of Afghanistan, nor interfere in its internal affairs.” He urged Washington to remain faithful to its commitments and adopt “realism and rationality rather than repeating past failed approaches.”

Statement of the Islamic Emirate Regarding the Recent Declarations by the President of the United StatesSeptember 21, 2025In the Name of Allah, the Most Compassionate, the Most MercifulIn accordance with Islamic principles and grounded in its balanced, economy-oriented… — Hamdullah Fitratحمدالله فطرت (@FitratHamd) September 21, 2025

“Afghanistan’s independence and territorial integrity are of the utmost importance,” he stressed, adding that Kabul seeks “constructive relations with all states on the basis of mutual and shared interests.”