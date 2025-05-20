Jordanian Army intercepts drone smuggling narcotics on northeastern border

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army announced that its Eastern Military Zone had successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotics using a drone along the northeastern border.

"The drone was intercepted and brought down, along with its cargo, inside Jordanian territory," an official military source from the General Command of the Armed Forces said, confirming that the seized materials were handed over to the relevant authorities for investigation and legal procedures.

The source emphasized that the Jordanian Armed Forces remain vigilant and prepared to confront any attempts to compromise the country's security or sovereignty. "They will respond with full force and decisiveness to prevent all forms of infiltration or smuggling," he added.