Kurdish authorities intercept 14kg of crystal meth, arrest four

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's counter-narcotics forces on Thursday seized 14 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and arrested four suspected drug traffickers who were attempting to smuggle the illicit substance into the region.

The Directorate of Counter-Narcotics said in a statement that the suspects were apprehended following a multi-day surveillance operation. The drugs were concealed within truck tires.

The statement added that the suspects, whose nationalities were not disclosed, have been handed over to the judiciary for further investigation under anti-narcotics laws.