Jordan, Syria bust cross-border captagon network

Jordan, Syria bust cross-border captagon network
2026-04-09T15:32:40+00:00

Shafaq News- Damascus/ Amman

Jordan and Syria's anti-narcotics agencies announced Thursday a joint intelligence operation that intercepted nearly a ton of raw Captagon paste at the Jaber border crossing, enough to produce 5.5 million pills.

In a joint statement, the two agencies said intelligence sharing over recent weeks had identified a regional drug trafficking network preparing to smuggle large quantities across Jordanian borders into other countries in the region. Investigators tracked the network's operations and identified a new smuggling method: a large refrigerated truck.

Working in coordination with Jordanian customs and security services, the truck was stopped and its driver arrested immediately upon entry. A specialized inspection team found 943 kilograms of Captagon paste concealed in the vehicle's roof, shaped into dough blocks.

The bust came a day after Syria's Interior Ministry announced the dismantling of several international drug trafficking networks in three separate operations conducted in cooperation with Iraq's General Directorate for Combating Narcotics.

Jordan, Syria bust cross-border captagon network
Jordan, Syria bust cross-border captagon network
Jordan, Syria bust cross-border captagon network

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