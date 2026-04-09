Jordan, Syria bust cross-border captagon network

Shafaq News- Damascus/ Amman

Jordan and Syria's anti-narcotics agencies announced Thursday a joint intelligence operation that intercepted nearly a ton of raw Captagon paste at the Jaber border crossing, enough to produce 5.5 million pills.

In a joint statement, the two agencies said intelligence sharing over recent weeks had identified a regional drug trafficking network preparing to smuggle large quantities across Jordanian borders into other countries in the region. Investigators tracked the network's operations and identified a new smuggling method: a large refrigerated truck.

Working in coordination with Jordanian customs and security services, the truck was stopped and its driver arrested immediately upon entry. A specialized inspection team found 943 kilograms of Captagon paste concealed in the vehicle's roof, shaped into dough blocks.

The bust came a day after Syria's Interior Ministry announced the dismantling of several international drug trafficking networks in three separate operations conducted in cooperation with Iraq's General Directorate for Combating Narcotics.