Israeli strikes kill Lebanese Forces official, hit multiple areas across Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

On Sunday, Israeli strikes hit multiple areas across Lebanon, leaving casualties and material damage, the National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Israel targeted an apartment in the hills of Ain Saadeh area east of Beirut, killing Pierre Maawad, head of the Lebanese Forces’ Yahchouch center, while his wife was transferred to hospital in critical condition.

استشهاد رئيس مركز "القوات" في يحشوش في غارة عين سعادة ونقل زوجته الى المستشفى في حال حرجة https://t.co/9Nt2OiWtB8 — National News Agency (@NNALeb) April 5, 2026

In the south, Israeli warplanes struck a site linked to the Islamic Health Authority in the town of Haris, with several injuries recorded. Separately, a drone strike hit a car in Toul, killing two people and injuring others. Those affected were members of the same family.

Another airstrike hit the town of Maaroub, though an ambulance team present at the scene escaped without injury. Additional strikes hit areas near the official vocational school in Toul, along with the southern villages of Shahabiya, Srifa, Shaaitiyeh, Siddiqine, and Abbassiyeh.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported that 1,461 people have been killed and 4,430 wounded since the beginning of the Israeli war on Lebanon on March 2.