Iraq places fifth among Arab economies in 2026

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq ranked fifth among Arab economies in 2026 based on purchasing power parity (PPP), reaching $739.1 billion, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Saudi Arabia topped the list with an economy valued at more than $2.85 trillion, followed by Egypt at about $2.53 trillion, the UAE at around $1 trillion, and Algeria at $915.79 billion. Morocco ranked sixth with $457.52 billion, followed by Qatar at $410.58 billion, Kuwait at $285.90 billion, Oman at $245.87 billion, and Tunisia at $193.6 billion. Jordan recorded $137.97 billion, followed by Sudan at $135.91 billion, Libya at $132.84 billion, Bahrain at $118.06 billion, while Yemen ranked last with $71.17 billion.

Globally, China ranked first with $43.49 trillion, followed by the United States and India with $31.82 and $19.14 trillion, respectively.

The IMF expected Iraq to rank as the fourth-largest economy in the Arab world by 2030, with an expected GDP of $345.9B, maintaining its position supported by the energy and oil sectors, as well as ongoing reconstruction and development projects.