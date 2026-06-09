Israeli strikes intensify in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling across southern Lebanon killed and wounded dozens of civilians on Sunday, while Hezbollah continued attacks on Israeli military positions and troop gatherings along the border.

At least eight Lebanese civilians were killed and dozens more injured in Israeli strikes targeting a residential area in the coastal city of Tyre, according to local reports. Additional airstrikes and artillery fire hit villages across the districts of Nabatieh, Tyre, Bint Jbeil, Zahrani, and Jezzine.

Israeli media reported a security incident in the Ramim mountain area after an armed individual allegedly crossed from Lebanese territory. An Israeli official warned that any breach beyond the border zone could trigger strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, Israeli attacks between March 2 and June 6 killed 3,666 people and wounded 11,321 others, including women and children.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah announced a series of operations targeting Israeli military vehicles and troop concentrations using rockets and loitering munitions. The group said the attacks struck positions in Naqoura, Al-Bayyada, Maroun Al-Ras, Al-Qantara, Zoutr Al-Sharqiya, and the Iqlim Al-Tuffah area.

The Israeli military said 1,291 soldiers had been wounded since the start of the fighting in southern Lebanon, including 75 in serious condition and 146 with moderate injuries.