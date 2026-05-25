Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon as Hezbollah targets border positions

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli aircraft carried out strikes on several villages in southern Lebanon, targeting areas in the districts of Bint Jbeil, Tyre, Nabatieh, and Marjayoun, Lebanese media reported on Monday, while Hezbollah continued attacks on Israeli troop positions in several border villages occupied by Israeli forces.

The strikes targeted the villages and towns of Meifdoun, Al-Sultaniyah, Al-Maashouq, Siddiqine, Nabatieh, Al-Housh, Rashidieh camp, Al-Ghandourieh, Burj Qallawiyah, Qana, Al-Kfour, Al-Douair, Al-Bazourieh, Wadi Jilo, Al-Qulaylah, the Jarmaq-Khardali road, Al-Shahabiyah, Dibbine, Blat, Kafra, and Yater. The Israeli military also announced that it had begun “striking Hezbollah infrastructure sites” in the Tyre area and other locations in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese authorities stated that more than 8,500 Israeli strikes have been recorded since March 2, resulting, according to the Health Ministry, in 3,185 deaths and 9,633 injuries, including women and children.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah announced that it had carried out seven operations targeting Israeli military positions, troop gatherings, and vehicles using rockets and drones, in Blat, Rashaf, Al-Qawzah, Odaisseh, and Debel.

Israeli media reported that two Israeli soldiers were seriously wounded after an explosive-laden drone detonated in the Ras Naqoura area near the border with Lebanon. According to the Israeli Channel 15, officials are holding discussions on possible changes to military policy in Lebanon following a wave of drone attacks targeting Israeli army positions.