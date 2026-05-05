Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon, Hezbollah intensifies attacks

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on several villages in southern Lebanon on Monday, while Hezbollah continued targeting Israeli forces at their positions.

Air raids struck the villages of Habboush, Shoukine, Majdal Zoun, and Zawtar al-Sharqiya, while artillery shelling targeted Frun, Haris, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Ali Al-Taher, and Mifadoun, according to Lebanese media outlets.

Hezbollah said in separate statements that it had carried out ten operations against Israeli forces in southern Lebanon. The group reported using explosive drones to strike a Nimr military vehicle that was attempting to tow a D9 bulldozer previously destroyed during clashes in the Khallat Raj area near Deir Seryan. Another D9 bulldozer was targeted in Rashaf using a similar drone attack.

The group also noted that it targeted a Merkava tank in Qawzah and launched rocket attacks on Israeli troops in Bayada, after striking two other Merkava tanks there with guided missiles.

The Israeli military announced that five soldiers have been killed and 33 wounded since the announcement of a ceasefire with Lebanon on April 17, adding that three of the fatalities were caused by drone attacks and two by explosive devices, while 31 soldiers were injured in separate drone strikes.

Since March 2, Israeli strikes have killed 2,696 people and wounded 8,264 others across Lebanon, according to the Health Ministry.