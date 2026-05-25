Israeli soldier fatality raises Lebanon front toll to 24

Israeli soldier fatality raises Lebanon front toll to 24
2026-05-25T08:16:08+00:00

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israel stated on Monday that a soldier was killed in southern Lebanon, bringing the total number of its troop fatalities to 24 since the resumption of cross-border escalation with Hezbollah.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee noted that the army eliminated four Hezbollah members as they were about to enter a militant infrastructure site.

Separately, residents of 10 towns in southern Lebanon were ordered to evacuate, with the directive linked to imminent air and artillery strikes targeting the group’s positions in the area.

Lebanese media reported additional Israeli fire on the outskirts of several villages, including Kfar Tibnit, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, and Harouf. No casualties were recorded, though extensive material damage was documented. The strikes were ongoing at the time of reporting.

Israeli drones also carried out three strikes, hitting two cars on the Kfar Reman–Jarmaq highway and another vehicle on the Jarmaq–Khardali road, killing three civilians.

A drone was observed flying over Beirut and its southern suburbs. Lebanese authorities stated that more than 8,500 Israeli strikes have been recorded since March 2, resulting, according to the Health Ministry, in 3,151 deaths and 9,571 injuries, including women and children.

No retaliatory operations by Hezbollah were confirmed today. On Sunday, the group reported drone attacks targeting Israeli forces in the southern town of Debbin, claiming ‘’direct hits.’’ It further detailed additional operations targeting troop gatherings in Shamaa and a Merkava tank in Bint Jbeil using an explosive-laden drone, followed by artillery fire aimed at recovery efforts.

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