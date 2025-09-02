Israeli shells hit abandoned military post in Syria

Shafaq News – Quneitra

Israeli forces on Tuesday shelled a Syrian military post in southern Quneitra province with five artillery rounds, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

The observatory said the attack targeted the abandoned al-Tawahin military post east of Bariqa town, a position formerly used by former regime forces, and coincided with explosions inside the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, where the Israeli army was conducting military exercises.

The Israeli military has yet to comment on the incident, and the extent of casualties or damage remains unclear.

#المرصد_السوريتزامنا مع تدريبات في #الجولان السوري المحتل.. قصف #إسرائيلي يـ ـسـ ـتـ ـهـ ـدف موقع سرية الطواحين في ريف #القنيطرةhttps://t.co/iepIdIG40o — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) September 2, 2025

Since the beginning of 2025, Israel has carried out 95 attacks on Syrian territory, including 84 airstrikes and 11 ground assaults, destroying or damaging about 135 targets, among them weapons depots, headquarters, command centers, and military vehicles, SOHR reported.

The assaults reportedly resulted in 61 deaths: 30 from the Syrian military operations directorate and defense ministry, five unidentified individuals (including two Lebanese), 17 civilians, and nine civilians described as having ‘taken up arms,’ with at least 57 others wounded.