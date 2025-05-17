Israeli media details multi-stage Gaza offensive as civilian toll rises

Shafaq News/ Israeli media on Saturday revealed further details about the Israeli military’s ongoing campaign in the Gaza Strip, outlining a multi-stage operation that began earlier today with intensified aerial strikes across various areas of the enclave.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, the campaign—dubbed “Gideon's Chariots” by the Israeli army—is being carried out in three stages. The operation was officially launched on Friday with the stated aim of achieving Israel's wartime objectives, including the release of hostages and the dismantling of Hamas, the Palestinian faction governing Gaza.

The first phase, which is already underway, includes expanded aerial bombardments and increased ground coordination. The second phase, currently in preparation, is expected to combine air and ground operations with efforts to evacuate civilians to safer zones, particularly in the southern city of Rafah.

The final phase, according to the report, envisions a gradual ground incursion aimed at seizing control of wide areas inside Gaza and establishing a long-term military presence. Israeli forces reportedly intend to eliminate Hamas infrastructure and destroy the network of tunnels believed to be used for military purposes.

As part of the campaign, the Israeli military reportedly dropped leaflets over several areas in Gaza—including Gaza City, Khan Younis, Beit Lahia, and Shuja'iyya. The leaflets read: “Residents of Gaza, the army is coming.”

The Israeli operation, named after a historic 1948 campaign, has religious and military significance. “Gideon's Chariots,” carried out during the Nakba, was aimed at taking control of the Palestinian town of Beisan and displacing its residents.

The latest round of military escalation has coincided with a regional tour by US President Donald Trump, who during his visit, pledged support for “a better future” for Palestinians in Gaza and an end to the ongoing humanitarian crisis. However, the military campaign has intensified during his tour, with Gaza health authorities reporting over 378 Palestinian deaths within three days—four times the death toll recorded during the previous four-day period.

The Gaza Ministry of Health reported that at least 153 people were killed in the last 24 hours alone, including 60 since Saturday dawn.

Since the outbreak of hostilities on October 7, 2023, health officials in Gaza estimate that more than 173,000 Palestinians have been killed or injured, with the majority being women and children. Additionally, over 11,000 people remain missing under the rubble.

Amid mounting casualties and infrastructure destruction, international organizations and humanitarian groups have issued repeated calls for an immediate ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian access.

“I'm alarmed by reported plans by Israel to expand ground operations in Gaza…And I reject the repeated displacement of the population – along with any question of forced displacement outside of Gaza.” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on X.