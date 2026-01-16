Israeli helicopter crashes in West Bank

Shafaq News– West Bank

A Yanshuf (Black Hawk) helicopter crashed during recovery operations in the Etzion Brigade area in the southern West Bank, with no casualties reported, the Israeli army said on Friday.

According to the army, the helicopter had landed earlier in the week in an open area due to adverse weather conditions. During an attempt on Friday to recover the aircraft, it detached and crashed.

The army said Tomer Bar, commander of the Israeli Air Force, ordered the formation of a military investigation committee to examine the circumstances of the accident.

Israeli operations in the West Bank have been widespread and deadly, with local authorities reporting more than 1,080 Palestinians killed and nearly 11,000 wounded since the Gaza war began in October 2023, alongside over 20,500 arrests during raids, house searches and confrontations with troops.