Shafaq News- Damascus

Israeli forces carried out two incursions in southern Syria's Daraa province, opening fire during a raid on Abdeen and setting fire to a warehouse and parts of a house in Wadi Al-Raqqad, Syrian state news agency SANA said on Friday.

In Abdeen, Israeli troops surrounded the town on October 15 and searched homes, with about 10 military vehicles in the first group to enter. They also opened fire while pursuing young men through nearby farmland and set up checkpoints that restricted residents' movement.

SANA did not record any casualties, while the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the troops withdrew on Friday after several hours, with no arrests reported.

In Wadi Al-Raqqad, Israeli troops set fire to a warehouse and parts of a house. SOHR identified the warehouse as a feed store and said residents extinguished the blaze after the troops withdrew.

The observatory documented 84 Israeli incursions and military movements across southern Syria between October 1 and 15, most of them in Quneitra. The operations included house searches, detentions, damage to civilian and agricultural property, and restrictions on farmers accessing their land.

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Syria has repeatedly condemned the incursions as violations of its sovereignty and the 1974 disengagement agreement, demanding an Israeli withdrawal. In August, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israeli troops would remain in the southern Syria buffer zone as long as “jihadist threats” to Israel persisted.