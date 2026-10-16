Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein inaugurated a new building for Iraq's embassy to the Holy See on Thursday.

During the ceremony, Hussein said Iraq and the Vatican are entering their 60th year of diplomatic ties, built on shared values of human dignity, nonviolence, peace, tolerance, and coexistence among religions and cultures.

He recalled the late Pope Francis's historic visit to Iraq in March 2021, highlighting the importance of interfaith dialogue and preserving the country's religious and cultural diversity. He said Christians are an integral part of Iraqi society and that the government is committed to protecting the rights of all communities.

Read more: What makes Pope Francis' visit to Iraq "historic"?

Hussein also attended a Mass in St. Peter's Square marking the declaration of ecclesial communion for Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Mar Polis III Nona. He congratulated the patriarch and wished Pope Leo XIV a speedy recovery after health problems prevented their scheduled meeting, according to the Foreign Ministry.