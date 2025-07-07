Israeli forces arrested “Iran-linked cell” in Syria for second time in a week

Shafaq News - Damascus

The Israeli military announced on Monday the arrest of a cell allegedly affiliated with Iran’s Quds Force during a special operation in southern Syria, marking the second such operation in less than a week.

According to Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee, the arrests were carried out overnight by troops from the Alexandroni Brigade (Brigade 3) based on intelligence gathered by Unit 504, a division responsible for human intelligence operations.

Adraee stated on X that the cell had been operating under the direction of Iran’s Quds Force —a branch of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) responsible for foreign operations— and was detained in the Tel Kodna area, near the border in southern Syria.