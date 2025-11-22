Israel launches new wave of strikes across Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut (Updated at 16:15)

Israeli forces carried out a new series of airstrikes across Lebanon on Saturday, hitting areas from the eastern Beqaa Valley to the country’s southern frontier, local media reported.

Reports cited strikes in Jurd Shmestar in the Beqaa, the al-Jabbour and Sujud heights, and between the towns of Rashaya and Kfarhamam in the south. No casualties were immediately confirmed.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said Air Force jets had launched “a wave of raids” in both the Beqaa Plain and the Nabatiyeh region.

Earlier in the day, an Israeli drone fired a stun grenade in the town of Shakra, injuring five people. Local outlets also said a separate drone strike hit a vehicle between Nabatiyeh al-Fawka and Zawtar al-Sharkiya, killing one person.

Israel's military has not issued any official statement on the strikes.

According to Lebanese authorities, Israel has committed 5,350 violations since the November 27, 2024 ceasefire, including 169 naval, 2,189 ground, and 2,983 air breaches. During this period, 331 people have been killed and 945 wounded.

