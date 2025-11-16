Israeli army fires on UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut

An Israeli tank opened fire on United Nations peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Sunday.

In a post on X, UNIFIL noted that the firing occurred near a position Israel had previously established inside the Lebanese territory. Peacekeepers took cover and withdrew safely, with no casualties reported.

This morning, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fired on UNIFIL peacekeepers from a Merkava tank from near a position Israel has established in Lebanese territory. — UNIFIL (@UNIFIL_) November 16, 2025

The mission urged the Israeli military to halt attacks on its personnel, describing the incident as a "serious violation of Security Council Resolution 1701."

Israel has not responded to UNIFIL’s statement.

The attack follows another recent altercation between the peacekeeping force and Israel. Last month, the Israeli military accused UNIFIL of shooting down an Israeli drone during a “routine surveillance mission’’ over Kafr Kila in southern Lebanon — a claim the mission rejected, explaining that the drone flew over its patrol in an “aggressive manner,” prompting defensive measures to neutralize it.

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire signed on November 27, 2024, between Israel and Lebanon, Israeli troops remain deployed at five positions south of the Litani River and continue airstrikes and artillery barrages across southern and eastern Lebanon, including Beirut’s southern suburbs. Lebanese authorities report that more than 350 people have been killed and over 650 injured since the truce took effect.

As of November 3, 2025, Lebanon has documented 4,527 Israeli violations, including 836 airstrikes, 192 artillery attacks, 259 ground incursions, 117 demolitions, 116 flare and incendiary munitions, 385 explosive incidents, and 435 cases of live fire.

Read more: Israel warns Lebanon: Deterrence or descent into new war?