Israeli army claims operations expanded north of the Litani River in Lebanon

Shafaq News- Middle East

The Israeli military said on Tuesday it had carried out military operations north of the Litani River in southern Lebanon, adding that its Air Force has conducted more than 1,100 strikes targeting Hezbollah positions since the start of the ceasefire understandings.

Claiming that more than 350 Hezbollah members had been killed recently, the military noted that Israeli forces operated for a full week on the outskirts of the village of Zawtar al-Sharqiya, where clashes with Hezbollah fighters resulted in injuries among several Israeli soldiers.

Israel’s Channel 14 reported that the army carried out engineering works over the Litani River to facilitate the movement of armored vehicles and infantry during the upcoming phases of the fighting. The Egoz commando unit and the Golani Brigade reconnaissance battalion crossed the Litani River during a 10-day operation moving northward. “The operation aimed to reach areas allegedly used to launch rockets and drones as part of preparations to expand military operations.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Army Radio said the military has begun deploying new systems inspired by tactics used in the Russia-Ukraine war to confront Hezbollah drones. According to the report, the systems rely on rotating barbed-wire mechanisms designed to cut fiber-optic cables used in some Hezbollah drones in an effort to reduce their operational effectiveness.

“The Israeli plans also include integrating radar systems with defensive networks and interceptor drones to strengthen detection and response capabilities against aerial attacks.”

The report revealed that “tens of thousands of fragmentation rounds” have arrived to be distributed among Israeli forces operating in Lebanon as part of measures aimed at improving protection against drone attacks during field operations.

Earlier, Israeli media outlets stated that the Israeli military is facing difficulties countering drones launched by Hezbollah as cross-border hostilities intensified in southern Lebanon.

In recent weeks, Hezbollah has intensified its use of FPV (first-person view) drones in attacks against Israeli forces deployed in several areas of southern Lebanon. Videos released by the group show the drones targeting Israeli soldiers and military vehicles, while official Israeli figures indicate a significant rise in casualties linked to Hezbollah drone attacks.