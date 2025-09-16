Israeli airstrikes hit Yemen’s Hodeidah port

Shafaq News – Middle East (Updated: 2025-09-16 19:15)

On Tuesday, the Israeli army launched airstrikes on Yemen’s Red Sea port of Hodeidah, targeting what it described as Houthi (Ansrallah) military infrastructure.

Israeli Channel 12, citing an official source, said the strikes were intended to disable the port “for several additional weeks.” Yemeni media reported at least 12 raids on three piers after Israel issued an urgent warning for people to leave the area.

#عاجل ‼️ انذار عاجل إلى كل المتواجدين في ميناء الحديدة في اليمن ⭕️سيهاجم جيش الدفاع في الساعات القريبة في المنطقة المحددة بالخريطة في ضوء الأنشطة العسكرية التي يمارسها نظام الحوثي الارهابي هناك⭕️من أجل سلامتكم، ندعو كافة المتواجدين في ميناء الحديدة والسفن الراسية فيه إلى… pic.twitter.com/6SM7uKPRxy — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) September 16, 2025

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said its air defenses intercepted a missile launched from Yemen.

בהמשך להתרעות שהופעלו לפני זמן קצר במספר מרחבים בשטח המדינה, חיל האוויר יירט טיל אחד ששוגר מתימן.ההתרעות הופעלו על פי מדיניות — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 16, 2025

The Houthis have yet to comment on those claims.

Hodeidah, a critical entry point for imports and aid, has been repeatedly targeted since the Houthis began attacking ships in the Red Sea and firing missiles at Israel, which they frame as support for Palestinians in Gaza. Israel has responded with multiple strikes on Houthi-controlled areas, including Sanaa and Hodeidah.

Read more: Yemen-Israel front: On the brink of a new wave of escalation?