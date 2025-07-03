Israeli airstrikes hit Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – South Lebanon

Israeli warplanes carried out multiple airstrikes across southern Lebanon on Thursday, according to local media reports.

The strikes targeted areas along the Litani River between the towns of Zotar and Deir Seryan, as well as the regions of Mahmoudiya, Ayshiyya, and Barghouz. No casualties had been confirmed at the time of reporting.

The Israeli military said it targeted military sites containing weapons depots, operational buildings, and what it described as “terrorist infrastructure" related to Hezbollah.

#عاجل 🔸سلاح الجو هاجم مواقع عسكرية ومستودعات اسلحة تابعة لحزب الله في جنوب لبنان🔸أغار سلاح الجو قبل قليل بتوجيه استخباري من هيئة الاستخبارات العسكرية والقيادة الشمالية على مواقع عسكرية تحتوي على مستودعات اسلحة إلى جانب مبانٍ عسكرية، وبنى تحتية إرهابية تابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) July 3, 2025

The fresh strikes came just hours after an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Khaldeh, Southern entrance of Beirut, killing one person and injuring three others, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

From November 27, 2024, to June 7, 2025, Israel committed more than 3,700 violations of the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon.As a result of these violations, about 195 people were killed and 435 others were injured.