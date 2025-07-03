Israeli drone targets a vehicle in southern Beirut

Shafaq News - Khaldeh

An Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle in the Khaldeh area, south of Beirut, killing one person and injuring three others, the Lebanese Ministry of Health reported.

كاميرا مراقبة توثق لحظة الإستهداف على أوتوستراد خلدة pic.twitter.com/IZKOmu4W2A — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) July 3, 2025

The Israeli military confirmed it carried out the operation, describing the target as a "militant involved in weapons smuggling and advancing terrorist plots against Israel on behalf of Iran’s Quds Force."

The identity of the targeted individual has not been officially released.

From November 27, 2024, to June 7, 2025, Israel committed more than 3,700 violations of the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon. As a result of these violations, about 195 people were killed and 435 others were injured.