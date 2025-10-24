Israeli airstrike kills two, injures two in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Nabatieh

Two people were killed and two others injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a car in the southern Lebanese village of Tule, Nabatieh district, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health stated on Friday.

Lebanese media outlets reported that one of those killed had previously been injured during the 2024 pager attacks carried out by Israel in Lebanon.

The Nabatieh district has come under repeated Israeli airstrikes recently, causing casualties and damaging infrastructure.

Despite the ceasefire declared on November 27, 2024, Israel continues to conduct air and drone attacks across southern and eastern Lebanon, including the southern suburbs of Beirut, while maintaining forces at five positions inside Lebanese territory.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has recorded at least 103 civilian deaths since the truce took effect, primarily in residential areas or near UN peacekeeping posts. However, Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports a higher toll of more than 285 dead and 630 wounded.