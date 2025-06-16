Israel under Iranian fire: third wave within a day

Shafaq News/ Iran launched a fresh wave of missile strikes against Israel on Monday evening, marking the third such barrage within 24 hours.

According to Iranian state television, the latest operation involved joint drone and missile attacks targeting Tel Aviv and Haifa—two of Israel’s most densely populated cities. The strikes came amid continued warnings from Iranian officials of a widening military campaign in response to Israel’s earlier offensive.

In anticipation of further attacks, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation announced a plan to deploy dozens of fortified shelters across urban centers in the Gush Dan region, including central Tel Aviv to shield civilians from ongoing missile threats.

On the Iranian side, authorities reported the activation of air defense systems across multiple provinces, citing what they described as “coordinated threats.”

Iranian media confirmed that defensive units were deployed in West Azerbaijan’s Oshnavieh and in the southwestern province of Bushehr, where Iranian forces claimed to have intercepted an attack targeting the South Pars gas field, a critical energy installation.

In East Azerbaijan, Iranian outlets claimed that a 15-Khordad air defense battery successfully downed an Israeli F-35 fighter jet over the city of Tabriz. No independent verification has been provided.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued an urgent warning to residents of Bnei Brak, a suburb of Tel Aviv, urging them to evacuate immediately. The warning was widely viewed as a direct response to earlier Israeli calls for civilians to leave Tehran, following a series of airstrikes on strategic Iranian targets.

The Israeli military, for its part, confirmed it had intercepted several Iranian drones, reporting no casualties or material damage as of Monday evening.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei posted on X, “Victory from Allah and an imminent conquest”—a Quranic verse widely interpreted as a declaration of unwavering confidence in Iran’s path and the inevitability of its victory in the ongoing conflict.