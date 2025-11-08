Israel threatens response to Hezbollah buildup

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israel has sent warnings to the United States and the Lebanese army over Hezbollah’s continued military buildup north of the Litani River and around Beirut, Israel’s public broadcaster Kan said on Saturday.

Tel Aviv reportedly told Washington and Beirut that “time is running out” and warned that “no place will remain safe” if Hezbollah continues its operation, accusing the Lebanese government of inaction.

Earlier this week, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun urged the international community to pressure Israel to withdraw from occupied Lebanese territories, restore full security in those areas, and launch reconstruction efforts.

Tensions have continued to mount along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon despite a US-brokered ceasefire signed on November 27, 2024. Israeli forces remain deployed at five positions south of the Litani River and have conducted air and drone strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, including Beirut’s southern suburbs, targeting sites Israel claims are linked to Hezbollah. Lebanese officials report that the bombardments have killed about 350 people and wounded more than 650.

