Israel threatens military action if Lebanon’s Hezbollah won't disarm

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned on Wednesday that military action may be the “only remaining option” in Lebanon if Hezbollah refuses to disarm “voluntarily.”

In a closed session of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, excerpts of which were published by Channel 7, Katz acknowledged that diplomatic efforts had stalled. He noted that the United States had set a disarmament deadline for Hezbollah, but “no real indication” of compliance had emerged.

His comments followed a proposal by US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack, who offered Lebanese officials a phased plan linking Hezbollah’s disarmament to enhanced political inclusion and economic support—an approach framed as “negotiation over confrontation.”

The Lebanese government has formally adopted a policy to disarm Hezbollah and place all weapons under the authority of the Lebanese army. President Joseph Aoun described negotiations with Israel as “the only option” to prevent escalation.

Hezbollah has repeatedly rejected calls to disarm, insisting that surrendering its arsenal would undermine Lebanon’s defense and weaken its identity as a resistance force.

Last week, an Israeli airstrike killed senior Hezbollah commander Haytham Ali Tabtabai in Beirut’s southern suburbs, an attack that also left four others dead and 28 wounded.

Despite the US-brokered ceasefire signed on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces remain stationed at five sites south of the Litani River and continue to conduct strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, including areas around Beirut. According to Lebanese authorities, Israel has carried out 5,350 violations since the ceasefire began through November 20, 2025, including 2,983 air, 2,189 ground, and 169 naval incursions, resulting in 331 deaths and 945 injuries.

