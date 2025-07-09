Israel targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut

The Israeli military has conducted multiple operations in southern Lebanon, destroying sites it claims were used by Hezbollah to store weapons and prepare attacks.

An official Israeli army statement said the strikes were based on intelligence identifying Hezbollah military infrastructure across several locations. One of the operations took place in Jabal Balat, where forces from the 300th Brigade reportedly demolished a weapons depot and a launch site for rocket-propelled munitions.

In another mission near the remote area of Labouneh, Israeli troops uncovered and destroyed hidden combat equipment, including a multi-barrel rocket launcher, a heavy machine gun, and dozens of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), according to the statement.

#عاجل 🔸قوات جيش الدفاع تدمر بنى تحتية ارهابية خاصة بحزب الله في جنوب لبنان🔸بناء على معلومات استخبارية ورصد وسائل قتالية وبنى تحتية إرهابية لحزب الله في عدة مناطق في جنوب لبنان توجه المقاتلون لتنفيذ عمليات خاصة ومركزة بهدف تدميرها ومنع إعادة تموضع حزب الله في المنطقة.🔸في… pic.twitter.com/3ktyzlbaUM — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) July 9, 2025

Ceasefire Strained As US Pushes Hezbollah Disarmament Plan

These operations come amid ongoing violations of the US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, which took effect on November 27, 2024. Despite the agreement, Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon have continued on an almost daily basis.

Lebanese authorities, supported by French officials and humanitarian organizations, report nearly 4,000 violations by Israeli forces as of early July 2025. At least 232 people have been killed and over 530 injured since the ceasefire began.

One of the most contentious points remains Israel’s continued occupation of five military outposts in southern Lebanon. While the ceasefire initially required a full withdrawal by January 26, 2025—later extended to February 18—Israeli forces have maintained their positions, prompting formal protests from Beirut.

Israel maintains that its actions are defensive and aimed at deterring Hezbollah from launching new attacks. It also accuses the group of violating the ceasefire by failing to fully withdraw from areas south of the Litani River.

Amid the rising tension, the United States has introduced a new diplomatic initiative to de-escalate the conflict. In June 2025, US Special Envoy Tom Barrack presented a plan to the Lebanese authorities to disarm Hezbollah within four months.

The proposal includes a complete halt to Israeli airstrikes, Israeli withdrawal from remaining occupied sites, and a substantial aid package for Lebanon.

President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam have received the plan, and while details of Lebanon’s reply remain undisclosed, Barrack described their response as “spectacular” and welcomed the Lebanese government's stated commitment to the principle of state control over all arms, as outlined in the 1989 Taif Agreement.

Hezbollah has yet to formally respond. Its leader, Naim Qassem, has publicly rejected the idea of disarmament while Israeli forces remain in Lebanon and airstrikes continue. Qassem asserted that Hezbollah’s arsenal is essential for national defense.