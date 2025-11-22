Israel targets Hamas armament official in Gaza

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israeli airstrikes targeted on Saturday Alaa al-Hadidi, identified as the Hamas official in charge of weapons production, following Israeli accusations that Hamas violated the ceasefire earlier in the day.

According to Israeli media, the operation was coordinated with the Israeli operations center in Kiryat Gat, and the US Civil–Military Coordination Center in the same city also participated in the coordination.

Neither the Israeli army nor Hamas publicly confirmed the identity of the person killed in the strike.

Earlier today, the Israeli army killed an armed” individual allegedly crossed the “yellow line” on a humanitarian route in a jeep and opened fire at Israeli forces before being killed. three Palestinian fighters were also eliminated after emerging from a tunnel inside an area of Gaza now under Israeli control.

❌CEASEFIRE VIOLATION: An armed terrorist crossed the yellow line, exploiting the humanitarian road in the area through which humanitarian aid enters southern Gaza. The terrorist fired at IDF soldiers and as a result, was eliminated. pic.twitter.com/UB6Ks7xSvt — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 22, 2025

The Gaza Ministry of Health reported hospitals received 33 fatalities over the past 24 hours, including 12 children and eight women, along with one body recovered from under the rubble. It added that the overall toll from Israeli military operations since 7 October 2023 has risen to 69,546 fatalities and 170,833 injuries.