Israel strikes southern Lebanon as Hezbollah claims rocket attacks

Shafaq News- Beirut (Updated at 14:05)

Israeli airstrikes struck several towns in southern Lebanon on Friday, Lebanese media outlets reported, causing casualties and trapping several people under rubble as cross-border hostilities continued.

According to Lebanese media, Israeli warplanes targeted Khiam, Froun, and Al-Majadel, while another strike hit a residential building east of Saida, killing eight people and injuring nine others, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry’s Emergency Operations Center. Rescue teams recovered two bodies from the rubble of a building targeted in Al-Qulayleh and continued searching for others beneath the debris.

آثار الدمار إثر استهداف شقة سكنية في منطقة مشاريع الهبة شرق #صيدا pic.twitter.com/F7G5gjko60 — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) March 13, 2026

Two people were also killed when an Israeli drone struck near the outskirts of Shebaa, where Israeli forces later detonated a house in the area, with no injuries reported.

In retaliation for what Hezbollah called Israeli aggression on dozens of Lebanese towns and Beirut’s southern suburbs, it announced a series of rocket attacks targeting Israeli troop concentrations near Kfar Giladi, the Marj site facing the border town of Markaba, Khallat al-Asafir south of Khiam, the Tal al-Hamamis hill position, the southern neighborhood of Khiam, and an area near the Khiam detention facility.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said its 146th Division is operating in western southern Lebanon to destroy Hezbollah infrastructure and eliminate fighters. In a statement, the army reported targeting about 400 sites with artillery fire, including rocket launchers, surveillance equipment, weapons depots, and buildings used by Hezbollah, and described killing several members of the group, including a commander responsible for anti-tank missile operations.

🔸تعمل قوات الفرقة 146 في القطاع الغربي بجنوب لبنان ضمن مهمة الدفاع الأمامية لتدمير البنى التحتية الإرهابية والقضاء على مخربين من حزب الله الإرهابي.🔸في إطار النشاط، تم استهداف نحو 400 هدف بالقصف المدفعي، حيث دمّرت القوات منصّات إطلاق صواريخ، ووسائل استطلاع، ومستودع وسائل… pic.twitter.com/Quam4YVZS6 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 13, 2026

The Israeli army issued an urgent warning to residents of Beirut’s southern suburbs, calling on civilians in Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry, Laylaki, Hadath, Burj al-Barajneh, Tahwitat al-Ghadir, and Shiyah to evacuate the area.

#عاجل ‼️ إنذار عاجل الى سكان الضاحية الجنوبية وبالأخص سكان أحياء: 🔸حارة حريك🔸الغبيري 🔸الليلكي 🔸الحدث🔸برج البراجنة🔸تحويطات الغدير 🔸الشياح⭕️جيش الدفاع يعود ويكرر ان أنشطة حزب الله الإرهابي تجبر جيش الدفاع على العمل ضده وبقوة. جيش الدفاع لا ينوي المساس بكم.⭕️حرصًا… pic.twitter.com/zeIZtYRYpJ — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 13, 2026

Israel also reported conducting waves of airstrikes on Thursday on what it alleged was Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut, the Bekaa Valley, and several areas of southern Lebanon, including assets linked to Al-Qard Al-Hasan, a financial institution associated with the group, and weapons depots located between the Litani and Zahrani rivers.

#عاجل 🔸في عدة مناطق بالتزامن: جيش الدفاع هاجم أصول تابعة لجمعية القرض الحسن ومستودعات وسائل قتالية لحزب الله🔸انجز جيش الدفاع امس عشرات موجات الغارات على بنى تحتية تابعة لحزب الله الإرهابية في بيروت والبقاع وعدة مناطق بجنوب لبنان. 🔸في بيروت هاجم جيش الدفاع أصول إضافية تابعة… pic.twitter.com/5mFS0h7hnv — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 13, 2026

Since hostilities resumed on March 2, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed 687 people, including 98 children, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry, while more than 800,000 residents have been displaced. On the Israeli side, the Israeli Health Ministry reported 2,975 people injured, including 85 still receiving treatment, since the start of the war with Iran on February 28, amid tight media restrictions during the conflict. Israeli authorities have evacuated more than 100,000 residents from northern communities and settlements near the Lebanese border.