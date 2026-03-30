Israel strikes 40 weapons sites in Tehran as Iran toll surpasses 3,400 dead

Shafaq News- Tehran

The Israeli army struck approximately 40 weapons production and research facilities in Tehran over two days, dropping more than 80 munitions across multiple strike waves targeting sites linked to the production of missiles.

The strikes, according to the army, carried out over Sunday and Monday, focused on the Iranian regime's military-industrial infrastructure, including the production of long-range surface-to-air missiles, anti-armor missiles, short-range anti-aircraft missiles, and ballistic missile engines.

#عاجل ❌في عدة موجات من الغارات الجوية التي نفذها سلاح الجو في طهران خلال اليومين الماضيين: تم استهداف نحو 40 موقعًا وصناعات إنتاج وبحث لوسائل قتالية⭕️انجز سلاح الجو مساء أمس موجة غارات استهدفت بنى تحتية تابعة للنظام في أنحاء طهران.⭕️في إطار الغارات تم إسقاط أكثر من 80 ذخيرة… pic.twitter.com/GXZgP9ShO0 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 30, 2026

Iranian officials confirmed damage in at least three cities. The security adviser to the governor of Isfahan reported that fighter jets struck an amusement park in the city. Iranian state television, citing the ministers of health and science, reported damage to a university and a veterinary hospital in Urmia, a city in northwestern Iran near the Turkish and Iraqi borders.

Tabriz Petrochemical Company also confirmed that sections of its industrial complex were struck in the early hours of Monday. The company said fires were extinguished and engineers were assessing the extent of the damage.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the death of Admiral Ali Reza Tanksiri, commander of the IRGC Naval Forces, by a US-Israeli strike, without specifying the circumstances or location of his death.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) documented at least 360 attacks across 199 incidents in 18 Iranian provinces in the 24 hours ending March 29, resulting in at least 37 casualties among civilians and military personnel combined. Tehran absorbed approximately 70 percent of those attacks, with residential areas sustaining the heaviest damage.

Since the conflict began on February 28, HRANA's aggregated data places the total death toll at a minimum of 3,486 people —1,568 civilians, including at least 236 children, 1,211 military personnel, and 707 individuals whose combatant status has not been confirmed.