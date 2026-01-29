Israel shells Yarmouk Basin area in Syria

Shafaq News- Damascus

Israeli forces, stationed in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeted the area between the towns of Maariya and Abidin in the Yarmouk Basin, western Daraa province, with four artillery shells, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Thursday.

Since early January, SOHR has documented at least 45 ground incursions and violations by Israeli forces in the southern and central Quneitra countryside and the Yarmouk Basin region of western Daraa. These operations included the arrest of five shepherds and farmers, and the use of live ammunition to forcibly displace residents from their agricultural lands, causing injuries among civilians.

The Observatory further recorded widespread land leveling, destruction of remaining infrastructure, and the spraying of chemical agents on crops to destroy them.

Additionally, Israeli forces have established observation posts and raised Israeli flags on hills deep within Syrian territory.

According to the SOHR, since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime on December 8, 2024, and through the end of 2025, Israel has conducted 813 airstrikes and 410 ground incursions in Syria. These operations targeted weapons depots, military positions, and command centers, resulting in the destruction of 860 sites and causing 76 fatalities.

