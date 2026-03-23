Israel says it captured two Hezbollah members in south Lebanon

Shafaq News- Middle East

The Israeli army announced on Monday that it had captured two members of Hezbollah’s Radwan Force in southern Lebanon after they “surrendered.”

In a post on X, the Israeli Army spokesman said troops from the Givati Brigade identified individuals belonging to Hezbollah’s Radwan Force unit who had planned to launch an anti-tank missile at Israeli forces, before arresting them, noting that weapons and a large quantity of military equipment were found in their possession.

He further indicated that preliminary investigations showed the individuals had arrived from the Beqaa region to southern Lebanon at the start of Operation Roar of the Lion, “contradicting claims by the Lebanese army that it maintains operational control south of the Litani River.”

The Israeli army stated that the incident “once again demonstrates the Lebanese army’s failure to prevent the movement of fighters and weapons into the area south of the Litani.”

#عاجل قوات جيش الدفاع اعتقلت إرهابيين مسلحين من وحدة قوة الرضوان في جنوب لبنان بعد استسلامهم!🔸خلال نشاط لقوات لواء غفعاتي بجنوب لبنان لكشف وسائل قتالية رصدت القوات عددًا من الارهابيين التابعين لوحدة قوة الرضوان في حزب الله خططوا لإطلاق صاروخ مضاد للدروع نحو القوات. كذلك أقام… pic.twitter.com/ozXzAum7rC — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 23, 2026

Hezbollah has yet to comment on these reports.