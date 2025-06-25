Israel’s weapons stockpile dwindles as Trump tries to hold ceasefire

Shafaq News/ Israel is facing a shortage of critical weaponry as US President Donald Trump works to maintain a fragile ceasefire between Tel Aviv and Tehran, according to three American officials cited by ABC News on Wednesday.

Two of the officials noted that the Israeli military is particularly low on munitions, a development that comes amid rising tension between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Washington’s pressure to halt the fighting after nearly two weeks of cross-border strikes.

Meanwhile, acting US Chief of Naval Operations James Kilby reportedly told the Senate that while the Navy still has the missiles required to protect Israel, it is using them “at an alarming rate.”

The United States has played a direct role in supporting Israel during its recently ended war with Iran, while also intercepting projectiles launched from Yemen over the past two years. Washington has also continued to provide consistent military backing to Tel Aviv in its ongoing war in Gaza.