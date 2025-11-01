Israel’s grid vulnerable in war, study finds

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israel risks severe power outages in wartime due to heavy dependence on natural gas and limited energy reserves, The Jerusalem Post reported on Saturday.

The study found that 70% of Israel’s electricity is generated from gas-fired plants already running at full capacity during peak demand. It identified inadequate battery storage and a centralized grid as key weaknesses.

Researchers said blackouts could hit critical sites — including military bases, hospitals, and border facilities — if supply routes are cut or demand spikes during conflict.

The Energy Ministry is expanding pumped-hydro and battery projects, but the study concluded those efforts have not yet strengthened the grid enough for large-scale emergencies.